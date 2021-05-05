WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, May 5, Reserves Patrol Capt. Gary Beavers passed away.

Sheriff Russ Authier said Capt. Beavers was an exemplary deputy who served his fellow deputies and the citizens of Parker County for 44 years.

“He was the instrumental leader of our reserve unit,” said Sheriff Authier. “He was respected and valued among his fellow deputies and peers.”

“Capt. Beavers always had a smile on his face, no matter the obstacles he and his unit faced. He performed his duties cheerfully and had a gift for making others smile,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Capt. Beavers began his reserve law enforcement service at the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in May 1977, before Texas mandates required a peace officer’s certification.

Once state mandates were necessary, Beavers obtained his peace officer’s certification by voluntarily attending the police academy.

He quickly moved through the ranks of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, serving as Reserve Patrol Lieutenant and earned the rank of captain in 2006, the sheriff’s office said.

Capt. Beavers was always eager to volunteer working the Peach Peddle, Ride for Heroes, Aledo Christmas Festivals, rodeos, many law enforcement fundraisers and community events.

Close friend and current Reserve Patrol Lieutenant Rick Campbell said Capt. Beavers was a monumental figure in the lives of every deputy who served with him and under him.

“He had some pretty amazing stories over the course of serving more than 40 years,” said Lt. Rick Campbell. “He mentored every deputy. Many who served under him went on to choose a career path in law enforcement. He touched so many people’s lives. The Reserves Unit was actually a ministry for him.”

Lt. Campbell said Beavers was a pillar in the North Side Baptist Men’s Ministry group, recalling when he invited Rick and his wife to attend church with them, soon becoming members themselves.

Sheriff Authier said Capt. Beavers will always be a part of the sheriff’s office.

“He led our deputies with integrity and by his heart,” Sheriff Authier said. “He will be sorely missed at the sheriff’s office, not just as a captain, but also as a true friend.”