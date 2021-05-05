AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Senate passed permit-less or constitutional carry bill 18-13 on Wednesday, May 5.
A final vote is still needed.
It will then head back to House for members to consider amendments by the Senate.
If approved, it would allow anyone over 21 who’s passed a background check and eligible to carry a handgun without a license and training, which is required now.
While in Frisco on Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott expressed confidence the Texas legislature would pass a permit-less or constitutional-carry bill this session.
“I think it can get across the finish line,” he said.
Many Texas police chiefs, including Eddie Garcia of Dallas, previously held a news conference to oppose constitutional carry for handguns saying training people how to use firearms should still be required.
Late last week, police chiefs held another news conference at the Texas Capitol to voice their concerns about these House and Senate bills.
More to come.