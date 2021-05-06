ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The warrant affidavit for Burak Hezar, who’s accused of killing his mother and sister describes his seemingly casual demeanor after the slayings.

In the document, the 20-year-old’s stepfather told police that Hezar opened the door with a knife still in hand. It was a “big knife with a cream-colored handle.” Hezar told his stepfather that he didn’t want to hurt him, and asked him to sit on the couch and watch Netflix. Before going over to the couch though, the stepfather said he started walking toward the master bedroom. Hezar’s stepfather was unaware at the time that his wife’s body was in the room. In the affidavit, the stepfather said he complied because he thought Hezar was “having an episode.” When the two sat on the couch, Hezar demanded that his stepfather hand over his phone. Then they watch the movie ‘War Horse.’

During the movie, Hezar went upstairs several times while the stepfather remained on the couch. But at one point, while Hezar was in the bathroom, the stepfather checked out the bedroom. Describing it as a “scene from a horror movie,” the stepfather saw that his wife was dead.

It was then, that, according to the affidavit, Hezar told his stepfather, “I did something bad.” Hezar’s stepfather tried to run out of the house, there was a brief confrontation, but he was able to escape by breaking the front door. He ran to the neighbors and called police.

“The stepfather came home,” said Sgt. John Felty with the Allen Police Department. “They [he and Burak Hezar] were there together for a period of time, and then the stepfather discovers that there’s a problem, that a crime has occurred, and he apparently, they had words. The stepfather makes his way out of the house to summon police.”

When officers arrived in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive they found the two victims, 17-year-old Burcu Hezar and 51-year-old Isil Borat, stabbed to death.

Hezar was not at the scene when officers arrived. He eventually made his way to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport through rideshare vehicles.

According to Felty, Hezar had a ticket to San Francisco, where his biological father lives, but apparently decided to “abandon the idea to get on the plane.” Felty said it appeared Hezar went to various car rental locations at the airport but was unable to rent a vehicle.

“We’re very thankful DFW Airport police was able to track him down and take him into custody without incident,” Felty said at the time. Police would only say Hezar was found somewhere on airport property.

He was booked into Collin County Jail on two counts of capital murder. Hezar’s bond is set at $2 million.

“All the members of the Allen Police Department express our deepest sympathy to this family for their loss,” police said in a statement.

“It’s horrible,” said one of the many friends who came by the hom to drop off flowers in memory of the victims. “It’s really shouldn’t have happened. We’re still in shock. There’s nothing to say. What can you say?”

Felty said the 17-year-old victim, Burcu Hezar, was a student at Allen High School. Her friends describe her as a talented artist with a big heart.

“I just can’t believe it,” another friend said. “She gave so much love, and she was the most encouraging person in the world. There’s no way you could hate her. You could only give her love.”

A longtime family friend told CBS 11 News that Burcu and her brother were close, and that the family was quiet.

“They wouldn’t yell a lot,” she said. “The mother, Isil, was just very compassionate. She cared for her children. Everything she did was for her children.”