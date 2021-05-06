McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County jury handed down a 40-year prison sentence for Marcelino Lopez-Martinez, 37, of Carrollton, after he was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
“We are so proud of this child for having the strength to report this predator after enduring an entire year of his abuse,” Collin County DA Greg Willis said after sentencing.
Lopez-Martinez had access to the child through a relationship with the child’s family.
When the child was 8 years old, Lopez-Martinez sexually assaulted her for the first time.
Over the next year, Lopez-Martinez sexually abused the child multiple times. When the child was 9 years old, she disclosed the abuse to her mother.
By law, the sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child means Lopez-Martinez is not eligible for parole.