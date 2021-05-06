DALLAS – The City of Dallas Department of Aviation and MCI Diagnostic Center have partnered to bring a COVID-19 testing and vaccine site to Dallas Love Field.
COVID-19 testing for passengers departing to destinations that require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival is the primary mission of the pop-up site. Vaccine distribution will be limited and will be only for airport employees in its beginning stages.
The pop-up site is in DAL's ticketing wing, across from the Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines ticket counters. It is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week.
Customers who wish to obtain a COVID-19 test at Dallas Love Field must register ahead of time with MCI Diagnostic Center here. Walk-up participants will not be accepted for the PCR rapid test.
While no direct destinations from Dallas Love Field require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, certain connecting destinations, such as Hawaii and Mexico, do require a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantine orders. Customers should confirm their destination's current health orders prior to travel.
Dallas Love Field is leading the evolution of the airport experience. It served nearly 17 million passengers in 2019, the most in its history. DAL is the 2018, 2019 and 2020 recipient of the Airport Service Quality Award for North American Airports that serve 15-25 million passengers.