ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed and another arrested for intoxication manslaughter following a head-on crash in Arlington early Thursday morning, May 6.

Arlington Police said it happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. in the 4900 block of Matlock Road.

Police said the driver, Bronson Kibler, 21, was traveling northbound on Matlock Road when his vehicle crossed over the median and struck a light pole.

Police said he continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Matlock, striking another vehicle that was traveling southbound head-on.

Kibler had a woman and infant in his vehicle.

The woman died at the scene. The infant was unharmed and released to relatives.

The other vehicle was occupied by two people who were seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital.

Kibler also suffered serious injuries and remains at a local hospital for treatment.

He is under arrest for one count of intoxication manslaughter and two charges of intoxication assault.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been identified.