ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington mother-son duo who shipped methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail was sentenced to a combined 18 years in federal prison.

Mary Jane McIntyre, 61, pleaded guilty in December to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; she was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark T Pittman to 6 years in federal prison. Her son, Sean Alexander Harris, 29, pleaded guilty in December to a similar charge; he was sentenced last month by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor to 12 years in federal prison.

“Suspects mistakenly believe they can remain hidden in the shadows of the dark web,” said Thomas Noyes, Inspector in Charge of the Fort Worth Division. “Postal Inspectors’ objectives are to rid the mail of illicit drug trafficking, preserve the integrity of the mail and, most importantly, provide a safe environment for postal employees and the American public. The sentencing handed down today should serve as a reminder to other perpetrators engaged in this type of criminal activity that we will ensure they are brought to justice. We thank the USPS-OIG and DEA for their partnership, in addition to the U.S. Attorney’s Office who remain a steadfast protector of the public.”

According to court documents, in March 2020, the North Texas Parcel Task Force intercepted a package thought to originate from a dark web narcotics vendor. The package – stamped with the label of a fictious company, Forever Stylist, Inc., purportedly based in Lewisville – contained several grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators traced the package back to Harris, who they later observed depositing parcels of narcotics at various postal centers across the metroplex. They also identified Harris’ mother on post office surveillance camera mailing parcels for her son.

The ensuing investigation identified more than 8,400 packages containing an estimated total of more than 75 pounds of methamphetamine posted between October 2019 and October 2020.

In plea papers, Harris admitted he sold narcotics over the dark web to buyers across the country.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boudreau is prosecuting the case.