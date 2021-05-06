MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver suffered minor injuries after slamming into a 10-foot, 3-inch alligator on the Grand Parkway (SH-99) in East Montgomery County.
The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. on May 6.
The impact caused the car's airbags to deploy, which is how the driver was injured.
The alligator did not survive the crash.
A police department spokesperson said this type of incident isn't common, but that it does happen from time-to-time. There aren't many bodies of water near the crash site either.
Montgomery County is about three hours away south of Dallas near Houston.