FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver who police said was going the wrong way on a highway in Frisco has died and three others are injured after a crash Thursday night.
Police said they responded to the crash at around 11 p.m. in the 9900 block of southbound State Highway 121 near Ohio Drive and found three vehicles that were involved.
According to police, investigators believe a vehicle was going northbound on the southbound lanes when it crashed head-on into another vehicle. A third vehicle also crashed into the back of the southbound vehicle.
The wrong-way driver, identified as 21-year-old Bethel Gebrekidan, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was hit head-on were hospitalized and are expected to survive. The driver of the third vehicle was treated at the scene of the crash.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Frisco police at 972.292.6010 or texting FRISCOPD and a tip to 847411.