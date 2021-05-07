SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More than two dozen people were found inside a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.
According to San Antonio Police Lieutenant Jesse Salame, a passerby called police on May 6 to report a suspicious semitruck along Interstate 10, just east of the city. A San Antonio Park police officer initiated a traffic stop.
As the officer approached the vehicle, parked at a truck stop, the back door swung open and potentially dozens of people ran out, Salame said. Authorities located and detained 29 people.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said.
The traffic stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The driver of the truck, described only as a 49-year-old, was taken into custody.
