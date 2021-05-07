By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEMINOLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An Armstrong County woman who went viral for her love of beer during the lockdown has passed away.READ MORE: Tarrant County DA Declines To Seek Death Penalty For Man Accused In 1974 Killing Of Teen
You may remember Olive Veronesi from Seminole. She brought a smile to thousands of people’s faces during the difficult and unprecedented days of the early pandemic.READ MORE: Even A Texas Twister Won't Stop The Show At A 70 Year Old Drive-In Theatre In Granbury
A photo of Olive holding a dry-erase board that read “I need more beer!!” went viral after it was posted to KDKA’s Facebook page last April.
Even Molson Coors heard Olive’s plea, showing up at her house with 150 Coors Light beers a few days later.MORE NEWS: Police: Dozens Of People Found Inside Big Rig At Texas Truck Stop Detained
She turned 94 last Friday and of course celebrated with beer.