NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An iconic and historical part of North Texas, the Brazos Drive-In Theatre in Granbury, was badly damaged by one of the confirmed tornadoes that hit the area on May 3.

Despite the damage they received, the owner of the 70-year-old drive-in, Jennifer Miller, says the show must go on.

They plan on opening their gates to guests this weekend to show the movie, ‘Twister,’ as a double feature tonight and tomorrow.

“We have a show that will start at 8:45 and it’s approximately two hours long,” Miller says. “Then, we will open the gates again and anyone who comes to first show can stay for the second showing if you want to watch it again.”

Miller says they are showing the movie twice both nights because they have seen an outpouring of support online from the community in the wake of the damage the experience.

“I am thinking there will be people who won’t be able to get in for first show, so that’s why we are doing a second feature,” Miller says.

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down in East Granbury, just down the road from the theatre. They say it lasted for about two minutes with winds up to 65 miles per hour.

Even in that short amount of time, it left being a significant amount of damage for the theatre. The fencing was destroyed, debris was scattered everywhere and even a portion of their movie screen was damaged.

So this week with the help of community volunteers they began picking up the pieces.

“The good Lord giveth, but the good Lord taketh away. He gave us rain on Monday, but he took us away our fence. So you have to be thankful for what you can be,” one of the volunteers explains.

Admission to the showings of ‘Twister’ this weekend are free. However, they will be taking donations to help them rebuild again.

If you can’t attend, but still want to help them rebuild you can send donations to their Venmo Account @brazosdrivein or mail a check to the following address:

Brazos Drive-In

PO Box 281

Granbury, Texas 76048