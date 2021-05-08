LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after police said he was involved in an argument that led to a shooting on the service road of Interstate-35E in Lancaster Friday evening.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of I-35E and found the victim, 32-year-old Alex Ray Goodwin, inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Goodwin was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
According to police, investigators believe Goodwin was involved in a dispute with two other males who were in another vehicle. During the argument, shots were fired between the two vehicles, police said.
According to police, investigators believe Goodwin was involved in a dispute with two other males who were in another vehicle. During the argument, shots were fired between the two vehicles, police said.

Police are currently searching for the two males involved. Their vehicle is described as a black, four-door sedan that may have bullet holes on the driver's side and roof, along with collision damage on the driver's side front fender.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.218.2711.