DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women have been arrested after they were involved in a chase with authorities in Dallas County for over an hour early Saturday.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at around 3:30 a.m. on Langdon Road when a chase ensued.
The chase eventually ended after the vehicle's tires were spiked on Beckley Avenue near Overton Road. Authorities said the chase lasted for about an hour and a half.
The driver, 43-year-old Shletha Hollins, was arrested and charged with evading arrest.
Another woman was also inside the vehicle and was taken into custody. It is unknown what charges, if any, the second woman faces.