FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a freeway in Fort Worth late Friday, police said.
Police said they responded to the 2000 block of East Loop 820 South at around 11:30 p.m. and found that a pedestrian had been hit multiple times while in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, investigators believe the victim was first hit by an unknown vehicle that did not stop. He was then hit by another vehicle and dragged for several feet before that vehicle pulled over, police said.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police said the initial vehicle is still outstanding but descriptions were not immediately made available.