GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who allegedly shot at several people who were playing soccer at an apartment complex in Garland and killed one of them.
The suspect was identified as Cuahutemoc Merlan, 21, and police said a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said they responded to a shooting at around 8 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of West Walnut Street. A victim was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and later died.
According to police, several people were playing soccer when the suspect approached them and started shooting. Police said they believe another person from the group was shot at but was not struck.
The victim has not yet been identified. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
Anyone who may have information on Merlan's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anonymous tips can also be given to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to Merlan’s arrest.