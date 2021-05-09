(CBSDFW.COM) – There is an enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon across the southeast section of North Texas.

The primary risk with these storms will be large hail (2″ in diameter or larger) and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

We are expecting the severe storms to develop just to the south and east of the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The I-45 corridor seems the most likely place.

Besides the severe weather threat we are also expect some brief but very heavy rain. There is lots of rain in the forecast over the next several days.

Some areas could see some significant rainfall by the time we get to Wednesday. The heaviest rain is likely to arrive on Tuesday.

After some 90-degree weather on Saturday, temperatures will be much cooler to start the work week. Highs will likely be only in the upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday.