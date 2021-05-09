DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Dallas Sunday morning, and police said her ex-boyfriend, who was the suspect, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said they responded to the 9600 block of Forest Lane just after 7 a.m. and found the victim had been shot. She was identified as 28-year-old Dyrelle Neakole Smith.
According to police, investigators believe there was a domestic disturbance between her and her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Jeremiah Larique Henderson. He was named the suspect in her death.
At around 12:15 p.m., Henderson was found in the 3000 block of Rochester Street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further information has not been released as police continue to investigate.