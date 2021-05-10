LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Lancaster Police Department have confirmed one person was killed after an officer involved shooting on the morning of May 10.

Police actually first made contact with the people involved on the evening of May 9 — that’s when officers were called out to do a ‘welfare check’ along the Interstate-35 Service Road.

When police arrived they found a man, who they believed might be under the influence, who wasn’t allowing a woman to leave the area.

During a morning press conference Police Chief Sam Urbanski said as officers accessed the situation along the highway they had the male taken to Methodist Charlton Medical Center for mental evaluation. That man was subsequently released on the morning of May 10.

Hours later police were sent to a shooting call at the Rosemont Apartments, in the 1600 block of North Houston School Road.

Once there officers were told there was an adult female and 2 children inside an apartment with the same man sent for mental evaluation earlier. The suspect was reportedly armed and had fire several shots inside the apartment.

Chief Urbanski said, “Officers made contact with the adult male, who had a gun. Officers engaged the male that [sic] resulted in the male being fatally wounded.”

The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The name of the victim is being held pending notification of family.

No other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were injured and no officers were harmed.