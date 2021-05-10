RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four juveniles were arrested after Red Oak police say they stole car keys from a 14-year-old girl who was getting something

from her parent’s car.

It happened the morning of May 8 on Live Oak Street by Watkins Park.

Police said three out of four of the juveniles stole a White 2006 Ford Expedition and fled the scene eastbound on Red Oak Road towards SH-342. The girl’s family members pursued the car thieves.

Eventually, three of the juveniles bailed out of the stolen Expedition in the parking lot of 109 W. Red Oak road as multiple Red Oak Police Department officers arrived. Two of the three suspects were taken into custody after short foot pursuits.

Officers started a canine track for the third suspect and advised dispatch to contact the Ovilla Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff’s office for help. Dispatch advised that another suspect had allegedly remained in the park area and citizens had trapped him in a park bathroom.

Officers from the Ovilla Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office went to Watkins park to apprehend him

Another suspect was tracked by canine units to bushes where he was hiding.

The stolen SUV was subsequently returned to the owner and each suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Red Oak Police Department. The juveniles were subsequently transported to the Ellis County Juvenile Detention Center for their alleged involvement in the robbery and engaging in organized

crime offenses.

Two of the juveniles are from Dallas, another is from Duncanville and the fourth is from Grand Prairie.