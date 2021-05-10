SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — According Texas officials, a late-night, weekend altercation ended with a 6-year-old girl fatally shot during a car club meetup.
Police in San Antonio say a dispute broke out and the girl was hit in the chest by gunfire as she sat in a vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. on May 9. Officials say the girl's mother was also grazed in the back by a bullet.
The child, later identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office as Saryah Perez, was taken to a San Antonio hospital but died from her injuries.
“This is just a very unfortunate event,” police spokesman Cory Schuler said. “We’re going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice.”
The suspect fired the gunshot as the vehicle drove away, police said. Authorities did not specify what led up to the dispute. Police said one person was detained for questioning but no arrests have been made.
