DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Conservative lawmaker Don Huffines will run for governor of Texas.

“I’m a proud fifth-generation Texan,” Huffines said in a press release. “For too long, Texas has been let down by politicians who offer nothing but excuses and lies. Our border is still wide open. Property taxes keep going up. And our election laws continue to be ignored. Plain and simple, our politicians aren’t getting things done, and Texans have rightfully run out of patience.”

He continued: “I will fight and win on behalf of Texans. We will protect our great state and secure our freedoms. I am ready to take on the federal government and the entrenched elites of the Austin swamp. We will finally finish the wall and secure our border—and we’re not going to ask for permission to do it. We will put Texas on a path to eliminating property taxes. And we will enforce our sacred voting laws, so that the voices of lawful voters are preserved and not diluted through corrupt election procedures.”

A former state senator, Huffines chose not to receive a government salary or a “penny of government money” while he served in the legislature, according to his staff.

The Dallas native supports term limits, expanding school choice, defending Second Amendment rights and is pro-life.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Huffines has publicly criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s handling of the crisis.

“I am running for governor because I love Texas and am determined to solve the critical problems that have been neglected for too long,” Huffines said. “Texas deserves actual Republican leadership that will act urgently and decisively—no more excuses or lies. Our state is a lighthouse of freedom for our nation and the world. We will unapologetically defend that freedom.”