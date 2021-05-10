HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Haltom City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect who hit the Walgreens on Western Center.
It happened on April 29 around 11 p.m.
Police said the armed man allegedly walked up to the pharmacist inside the store and presented a note then proceeded to rob the pharmacy. He allegedly made threats to harm multiple innocent people if his demands weren't met. The suspect took off, running west out of the building.
The pharmacist told detectives the suspect is White, around 6 foot tall and weighing in between 260-290 pounds.
Detectives are still compiling videos from surrounding businesses.
Contact Det Trevino at jtrevino@haltomcitytx.com if you recognize him.