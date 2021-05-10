NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Haltom City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect who hit the Walgreens on Western Center.

(credit: Haltom City Police Department )

It happened on April 29 around 11 p.m.

Police said the armed man allegedly walked up to the pharmacist inside the store and presented a note then proceeded to rob the pharmacy. He allegedly made threats to harm multiple innocent people if his demands weren’t met. The suspect took off, running west out of the building.

The pharmacist told detectives the suspect is White, around 6 foot tall and weighing in between 260-290 pounds.

Detectives are still compiling videos from surrounding businesses.

Contact Det Trevino at jtrevino@haltomcitytx.com if you recognize him.

CBSDFW.com Staff