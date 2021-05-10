FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was rushed to Texas Health Resources Harris Hospital in Fort Worth in serious condition with a significant burn from a downed power line, according to MedStar on Monday, May 10.
TxDOT sent out an alert around 1:45 p.m. saying, “SH 199 east and westbound is closed until further notice at Surfside Drive due to downed power lines.”
Eastbound traffic is being detoured to FM 1886.
Westbound traffic is being detoured to Hodgkins Road.
Drivers were told to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.
More to come.