STARR COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Migrant families continue to cross into the United States from Mexico. On May 10, dozens of families were seen in the dark of night rowing across the Rio Grande River and into Roma, Texas, where they were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.
The crossings continue as the U.S. and Mexico work to find a solution. On May 7, Vice President Kamala Harris held a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to explore joint approaches to containing a sharp increase in migrant arrivals at the U.S. southern border.
Mexico has been pressing Washington to invest in Central America and southern Mexico to create incentives for people not to migrate, as well as for the United States to create a pathway to legal residency or citizenship for immigrant workers.