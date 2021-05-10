DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Cedar Crest Community Center was forced to close in 2019 due to financial cuts. Now, Behind Every Door Ministry is dedicating the rest of the year to re-opening this facility.
"We haven't had this happen, I mean, I can't tell you since when," Terrence Randolph, a Cedar Crest resident told CBS 11 News.
Randolph visited the center since the 1980s— mainly playing sports. When the building close two years ago, he was devastated for the kids in the area. But he said the venue’s facelift could be just what the neighborhood needs.
“They might have psychologists that kids can talk to,” Randolph shared. “Arts and crafts and a whole educational department.”READ MORE: FDA Grants Pfizer Emergency Use For COVID-19 Vaccine For Children 12 To 15
Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman, PGA player Jordan Speith, and LA Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw have all pledged to donate toward the $8 million renovations. Behind Every Door President, Darrion Lewis says every penny will be well spent.
“Re-doing the football field— complete turf. Also, will have capabilities of incorporating soccer, lacrosse, and other sports,” explained Lewis. “We will also be renovating the entire community center space to reflect our programmatic approach. We will also redo the chapel and it will be a great space for people to worship and have a great time.”
Randolph is hopeful the new and improved space will help maximize safety in the area.
Cedar Crest Community Center is scheduled to open in February 2022.