How Fort Worth ISD Is Overcoming Pandemic ChallengesFort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner Gives Report Card On How District's Students & Teachers Are Handling Pandemic Changes, Such As Virtual Learning & Quarantine, As Well As What Is Next For Their Schools This Fall

2 hours ago

‘It’s Somebody’s Pet’, Bengal Tiger Seen Wandering Around Houston NeighborhoodIt was a jungle in a Houston neighborhood over the weekend as a tiger crept through well-kept lawns, shocking residents and prompting a police investigation, according to KTRK-TV. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

How Dallas ISD Is Overcoming Pandemic ChallengesDallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa Gives Report Card On How District's Students & Teachers Are Handling Pandemic Changes, Such As Virtual Learning & Quarantine, As Well As What Is Next For Their Schools This Fall

2 hours ago