DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Home security camera footage shows the owner of a Tesla got into the driver’s seat of the car shortly before a deadly crash in suburban Houston last month, according to a government report Monday, May 10.
But the preliminary report on the crash that killed two men doesn’t explain why police found no one behind the wheel of the car, which burst into flames after crashing about 550 feet from the owner’s home.READ MORE: Man Rushed To Hospital In Serious Condition After Contact With Downed Power Lines In Fort Worth
The National Transportation Safety Board said it’s still investigating the crash.
An onboard data storage device in the console, however, was destroyed by fire.READ MORE: Biden Administration Reverses Trump Policy, Restores Transgender Health Protections
A computer that records air bag and seat belt status as well as speed and acceleration was damaged and is being examined at an NTSB lab.
The NTSB said it tested a different Tesla vehicle on the same road, and the Autopilot driver-assist system could not be fully used.
Investigators could not get the system’s automated steering system to work, but were able to use Traffic Aware Cruise Control.MORE NEWS: Dallas Man Detoderick Jawayne Gaston Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Child Dies In Crash
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)