FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) – Two teenagers are in custody and an arrest warrant was issued for a third suspect in connection to a string of robberies in Fort Worth on April 20.

Kaleb Vanderveer, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile male are charged with aggravated robbery. The warrant is for Cedric Pinckney, 18, also for aggravated robbery.

On April 20 at 5:30 a.m., a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up next to a person jogging in the 5900 block of Starboardway. Two unidentified suspects approached the jogger, produced a handgun and demanded personal property. The jogger did not have any valuables. The suspects got back in the car and, a short distance later, approached a second person who was sitting in a car in front of a house. One suspect pointed a gun at the victim; the victim drove away from the scene. Also on April 20, a blue four-door sedan with three Black males and another individual as the driver, broke into a car parked in the parking lot of an elementary school near the previous described locations.

The 16-year-old juvenile, Vanderveer, and Pinckney were armed with semi-automatic handguns and were seen inside the blue four-door car, a 2017 Kia Forte. The Kia was reported stolen during an aggravated robbery in Forest Hill the same morning as the Fort Worth robberies. Robbery detectives determined the trio used stolen license plates on the Kia, which have been recovered. The Kia was found in an abandoned wooded area in south Fort Worth.

Robbery detectives are continuing the investigation and believe there are people who have information about this trio and the robberies. Anyone with information is urged to call 817.392-4469.