GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – An Andrew Jackson Middle School student was arrested and faces strict, disciplinary action for bringing a lookalike weapon on-campus.
The fake weapon was confiscated immediately, according to Principal Robert Wallace.
Wallace sent a note to parents encouraging them to speak to their children about reporting anything suspicious at school.
The Grand Prairie Police Department would not comment further on the matter, since the student is a minor.
