CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW) – He admitted to shooting his neighbor’s dog for defecating in his yard, now Rolf Meier, 76, is behind bars facing an animal cruelty charge.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Queen Elizabeth Court in Montgomery County.
Meier's neighbors told deputies that they found their black labrador retriever with a gunshot wound in their driveway. The owner said prior to finding his pet, he and a witness heard what they thought was a gunshot nearby. When the owner approached the injured animal, he was met by Meier, who admitted shooting the dog. Meier said he shot him for defecating in his yard.
As the dog’s owner was trying to get him to the veterinarian, the animal died.
A necropsy later determined the dog died as a result of the gunshot.
Meier is currently at the Montgomery County Jail on a $3,000 bond.