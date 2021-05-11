DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at the Terrace House, a high rise at 3131 Maple Avenue near the Katy Trail on Tuesday, May 11.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire could be seen coming from the balcony of a unit on the 14th floor.

As a third alarm was dispatched, attack teams made their way up to the fire floor, quickly accessed the unit and extinguish the fire.

When Chopper 11 arrived on the scene around 5:45 p.m., the fire was out at the 15-story high rise was extinguished.

The quick actions of fire crews were able to limit the fire damage to the unit of origin, a DFR spokesperson said in a news release.

The unit directly below was left uninhabitable from water damage, but the property had vacant units to accommodate the displaced.