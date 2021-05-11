DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at the Terrace House, a high rise at 3131 Maple Avenue near the Katy Trail on Tuesday, May 11.
When firefighters arrived, heavy fire could be seen coming from the balcony of a unit on the 14th floor.
As a third alarm was dispatched, attack teams made their way up to the fire floor, quickly accessed the unit and extinguish the fire.
When Chopper 11 arrived on the scene around 5:45 p.m., the fire was out at the 15-story high rise was extinguished.
There was no one in the unit of origin when the fire began, and investigators are still in the process of looking through debris to determine exactly how it began.
In the meantime, residents are being let back into the building.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the cause is still undetermined.