DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that may have started as road rage. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. on May 10, on the service road of Central Expressway.

Some type of encounter on the highway led two drivers — one in a pickup, another in a sedan — to a parking lot between Mockingbird Lane and SMU Boulevard.

According to Dallas police, the suspected shooter, a 22-year-old Latin male, was the person who called 911 reporting that a road rage incident ended with the suspect shooting the victim, a 36-year-old Black male.

Officials say when officers got to the scene they found the suspect, his wife, their 1-year-old child and the victim. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was later interviewed at Dallas police headquarters, along with his wife. It was there that he told investigators the victim followed the family and rammed their vehicle several times.

The man also claimed that at one point the victim blocked their vehicle in on a one-way street, got out and tried to enter the suspect’s vehicle. It was at that time the man said he shot the victim through the window.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was allowed to leave pending further investigation and referral to a Dallas County grand jury.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.