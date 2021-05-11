DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that may have started as road rage. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. on May 10, on the service road of Central Expressway.
Some type of encounter on the highway led two drivers — one in a pickup, another in a sedan — to a parking lot between Mockingbird Lane and SMU Boulevard.
According to Dallas police, the suspected shooter, a 22-year-old Latin male, was the person who called 911 reporting that a road rage incident ended with the suspect shooting the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Randolph Oliver.
Officials say when officers got to the scene they found the suspect, his wife, their 1-year-old child and Oliver. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was later interviewed at Dallas police headquarters, along with his wife. It was there that he told investigators Oliver followed him and his family after they exited the freeway and rammed their vehicle several times.
The man also claimed that at one point Oliver blocked their vehicle in on a dead-end street, got out and tried to open the driver side door. It was at that time the man said he fired a single shot at Oliver through the window.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was allowed to leave pending further investigation and referral to a Dallas County grand jury.