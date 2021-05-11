DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine getting the green light from the FDA for children 12 to 15, parents are now making decisions on whether it’s right for their child.

“I want them protected from COVID-19 and I want the community protected,” parent Frances Knipp said.

“I am all for access to vaccines, but me personally, I think I need to be more convinced with longitudinal data,” parent Vanessa Stein said.

A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds:

* 3 in 10 parents of children ages 12-15 will get their child vaccinated as soon as it’s available * 1/4th will wait awhile to see how it’s working * and nearly another 1/4th won’t be getting their child vaccinated at all

The FDA’s expanding of the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 comes after testing on more than 2,000 volunteers in this age group.

It was found to be 100% effective and generally well tolerated

Pfizer is the first company to make this advancement, but it’s not the only company that has been working to lower the age limit for its vaccine.

Benchmark Research in Fort Worth is currently looking for children ages 12-17 to participate in their Novavax vaccine phase three clinical trial.

It’s a part of a larger nationwide study involving 3,000 kids using the exact same format as the adult trials, but with a couple added safety precautions.

*Both the parent or legal guardian and child have to agree to the trial *The parent or legal guardian has to participate in a weekly safety call

“Just to make sure that there haven’t been any changes and we’re keeping the constant contact with the subjects,” site director Ben Seger said. “Same way with the flu vaccine, the pneumonia vaccine, basically with any other vaccine out there — they have to do these trials for every age group to determine the safety and efficacy.”

The overall goal being to eventually expand vaccination options to this age group.

To learn more about the Benchmark clinical trial call 1-888-902-9605.