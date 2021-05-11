NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 40-year-old man from Fort Worth has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
It was in February of 2020 when McKinney police saw Carlos Espinoza run a stop sign after leaving a known drug house. Espinoza refused to stop for authorities and led them on a chase, at speeds over 60 mph, through residential neighborhoods.READ MORE: Houston Area Leaders Pass Resolution In Support Of Pardoning George Floyd For 2004 Drug Arrest
Espinoza crashed into a backyard fence and tried to run away, but was soon apprehended. Officers found two baggies of methamphetamine during a search of Espinoza’s vehicle and later discovered the suspect had an outstanding warrant.READ MORE: Flooding, Intense Lightning Possible In North Texas Tuesday Afternoon
During the punishment phase of his trial, prosecutors introduced evidence of Espinoza’s prior convictions for various felonies including arson and burglary. Espinoza had a total of 26 prior convictions, 16 of which were felonies.MORE NEWS: DPD: Shooter Claims He Killed Randolph Oliver When He Tried To Get In Vehicle After Road Rage Incident
“Repeat offenders who commit crimes while already in violation of their parole can’t be allowed to remain on our streets and in our neighborhoods,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after sentencing.