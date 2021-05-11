ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — $5 million on a scratch off ticket — yes, that is the prize an Arlington resident recently walked away with.
The big winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, won the money playing the Texas Lottery $200 Million Ca$h scratch ticket game.
The ticket was purchased at Matlock Food Mart, located at 5400 Matlock Road, in Arlington.
This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game.
$200 Million Ca$h offers more than $211 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39.