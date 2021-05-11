WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:$200 Million Ca$h, Arlington, DFW News, jackpot winner, scratch off tickets, Texas Lottery

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — $5 million on a scratch off ticket — yes, that is the prize an Arlington resident recently walked away with.

The big winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, won the money playing the Texas Lottery $200 Million Ca$h scratch ticket game.

READ MORE: Houston Area Leaders Pass Resolution In Support Of Pardoning George Floyd For 2004 Drug Arrest

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

The ticket was purchased at Matlock Food Mart, located at 5400 Matlock Road, in Arlington.

READ MORE: Flooding, Intense Lightning Possible In North Texas Tuesday Afternoon

This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game.

MORE NEWS: DPD: Shooter Claims He Killed Randolph Oliver When He Tried To Get In Vehicle After Road Rage Incident

$200 Million Ca$h offers more than $211 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39.

CBSDFW.com Staff