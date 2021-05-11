DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents have spent the entirety of the pandemic trying to make decisions that are best for their kids.

Now they have a new decision to make.

To vaccinate their kids, or not?

The choice comes as the Food and Drug Administration decided to lower the age for those who could receive Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, under emergency use.

It could be available in the Metroplex as soon as this week, once a CDC advisory committee makes their recommendations.

But some parents, like Vanessa Steinkamp, want more research.

“We just don’t see the urgency at this point,” she said. “It’s not that I am against vaccinating kids, I am all for access to vaccines, but me personally, I think I need to be more convinced with longitudinal data.”

Her son had COVID-19 and still has antibodies, which makes her more comfortable.

However she says she would feel better about getting her kids vaccinated if it was under regular authorization, not emergency use.

But for other parents, like Frances Knipp, there’s no concern.

“I want them protected from COVID-19 and I want the community protected,” Knipp said.

She believes in the vaccine so much, her two boys were a part of the Moderna trial.

“We don’t know if they’ve been vaccinated or not because it’s a blind trial,” she said. “If my children weren’t vaccinated, I would get the Pfizer.”