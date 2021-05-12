EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 24 migrants in a train grain hopper in Robstown, near Corpus Christi on May 10.
Agents assigned to the Corpus Christi Border Patrol station were conducting train check duties in Robstown, Texas, when they noticed tell-tale signs on the side of a train grain hopper consistent with migrant smuggling. They climbed aboard the train and discovered several individuals inside the grain hopper. They were removed and found to be in good health, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.READ MORE: A Lot Less Dipping Going On -- Chick-fil-A Is Facing A Sauce Shortage
One individual did require medical assistance for a small cut sustained to his chin when he and the others entered the grain hopper in Laredo.READ MORE: Liz Cheney Removed From Her Post As GOP Conference Chair
Laredo is on the border approximately 120 miles southwest of Robstown. The noncitizens are all adults and nationals from Mexico and Guatemala. All of the noncitizens were taken into Border Patrol custody.
Additionally, RGV agents in collaboration with partners from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments, apprehended 63 individuals from seven failed human smuggling events. The additional apprehensions were from human smuggling stash houses, vehicle stops/pursuits, and smuggling cases at Border Patrol checkpoints.MORE NEWS: Dallas ISD On The Ready To Vaccinate Students For COVID-19