FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will be kicking off the 2021 regular season against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The NFL on Wednesday released the schedule for Week 1 ahead of the full release later in the evening.
Are you ready for Week 1?!
— NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2021
The Cowboys will have many storylines heading into the season opener. It will be the first regular season game under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and it will be the expected return of quarterback Dak Prescott after coming off a gruesome ankle injury early last season.
The game will also be a chance to see if any of the rookies drafted in late April, such as first-round linebacker Micah Parsons, will make an immediate impact.
The Bucs and quarterback Tom Brady are also coming off their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs and will be entering the season will their same roster intact.
Brady had a 5-0 record against the Cowboys as a member of the New England Patriots. Sept. 9’s game will be his first against Dallas with Tampa Bay.