DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas emergency shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for unaccompanied minors picked up at the Southern Border is set to shut down by the end of the month.

Some 2,200 teenaged boys were moved there in March, but since then, that number has declined significantly, to 793, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The shelter was established to alleviate the massive influx of children crossing the Mexico border without parents.

Many of the boys have since been connected with family in the U.S.

The department said, “The numbers of unification are increasing daily now that the case managers have had time to contact sponsors, and the verification process is underway. We anticipate that a majority of teens will be unified with their sponsors before the end of May.”

Catholic Charities of Dallas has continued having volunteers working with the teens inside.

They too said the shelter’s purpose as been accomplished.

“Nearly every boy who crossed the border and girl, have a plan to find somebody to reunify with,” said Dave Woodyard. Catholic Charities of Dallas President. “The point was to get them into care and make that call, make that connection and for the vast majority of kids, that’s what’s happening.”

Although it’s believed the boys still here will not be connected to family, they will be moved to sites with more services.