FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Medical City Fort Worth planted a remembrance tree during a ceremony Wednesday, May 12 during National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, to honor lives lost to COVID-19.
Employees decided they wanted to shift the focus to others during national observance weeks that normally celebrate healthcare workers, the hospital said in a news release.
The ceremony began with a prayer followed by the planting of the tree near the main entrance of the hospital.
The Teddy Bear Magnolia tree was chosen because it is symbolic of endurance, health and joy.
A permanent remembrance plaque has been placed at the tree’s base.
“Planting this tree memorializes all of those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and symbolizes the resilience and endurance of our community and colleagues during this unprecedented time,” says Ulondia Lee, RN, DNP, CNO of Medical City Fort Worth. “At Medical City Fort Worth, we care like family through compassionate, connected care and will never forget those who were lost.”