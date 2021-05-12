NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, north richland hills police department

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW) – The North Richland Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three armed robbery suspects who hit a gas station on May 1.

(credit: North Richland Hills Police Department)

The robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Hospital Plants Tree In Memory Of Lives Lost To COVID-19

All three men wore dark clothing, masks and gloves.

READ MORE: Missing Siblings Jamaree & Jermaine Wilson Found Safe With Mother

The trio is believed to have robbed a store in north Fort Worth just prior to this offense. If you have any information, please contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers (817.469.8477) or the NRHPD Criminal Investigations Division (817.427.7030) reference P21-09.

MORE NEWS: Texas Car Dealers Increasing Prices As Scarcity Spikes Amid Global Shortage Of Computer Chips 

 

CBSDFW.com Staff