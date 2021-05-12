NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW) – The North Richland Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three armed robbery suspects who hit a gas station on May 1.
The robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m.READ MORE: Fort Worth Hospital Plants Tree In Memory Of Lives Lost To COVID-19
All three men wore dark clothing, masks and gloves.READ MORE: Missing Siblings Jamaree & Jermaine Wilson Found Safe With Mother
The trio is believed to have robbed a store in north Fort Worth just prior to this offense. If you have any information, please contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers (817.469.8477) or the NRHPD Criminal Investigations Division (817.427.7030) reference P21-09.MORE NEWS: Texas Car Dealers Increasing Prices As Scarcity Spikes Amid Global Shortage Of Computer Chips