AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, May 12 issued a proclamation setting Tuesday, July 27 as the date for special runoff election to fill the 6th Congressional District seat vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright.
The early voting period for this runoff election will begin Monday, July 19.
Two Republicans emerged in the May 1 election from a total of 23 candidates to advance to the runoff.
Susan Wright, widow of the late Congressman Ron Wright, and state Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Waxahachie, received the most votes.
Wright won 15,052, 19%, of the vote while Ellzey won 10,851, 14%, of the vote.
The Associated Press declared Wright would make the runoff at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, but the final results didn’t become clear until after 11 p.m.