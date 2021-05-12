TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Sansom Fire Department and MedStar are teaming up to hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 12.
There will be up to 250 vaccines available and all adults, ages 18 and older, are eligible for the shots.
The event is for one day only and the clinic will run from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for the event and can be done online here. When answering the screening questions select “5/12 Sansom Park FD” as the site and then select a time.