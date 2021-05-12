FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – People lined up outside the Splash Dayz Water Park on a cold and gloomy afternoon on Wednesday, May 12, but it wasn’t the rides that drew the crowds.

It was COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I didn’t think it would be this easy, put it that way. I didn’t know, I thought I’d be waiting in some kind of line forever but this was perfect,” said Amanda Conover of White Settlement.

Conover said she considered getting the vaccine for months and finally decided now is the time to do it.

“It was in my neighborhood, it’s Pfizer, and everyone else in my family has it,” explained Conover. “I’m the last one so I thought it was time to bite the bullet! I just want to be protected and I want everything to open up. I want the economy to get back to where it was over time and everybody will be safe and we just go back to living how we were living before.”

With demands for vaccines going down, clinic organizers are focused on neighborhoods further out.

“We wanted to be a little bit more on the outskirts to hit the smaller communities that aren’t as close to medical centers and that are semi-rural populations,” said Katie Jennings, Regional Vaccine Lead for Dallas- Fort Worth. “So, we are focusing on community outreach and getting people that just don’t have as much access as those living closer to the city.”

About 1,100 Pfizer doses are available at the water park.

If they’re not used by the end of the week, Jennings says they’ll put them back into freezers, but she hopes everyone takes advantage of this opportunity.

The Splash Dayz Water Park vaccine site will be open from 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday through Friday.

It will also be open on Saturday between 8 AM to 2 PM.

Another vaccine site is at The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

It will be open on Thursday, May 13, between 11 AM to 5 PM.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment.