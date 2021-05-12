NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DFW News, Enid, missing woman, Oklahoma

ENID, Oklahoma (CBDFW) – Police in Oklahoma are hoping the public can help them solve the mystery of a young woman they cannot identify.

Do you recognize her? (credit: Enid Police Department)

The Enid Police Department shared the woman’s photo via their social media pages on May 11. They said she has provided our officers with multiple names and dates of birth, none of which are correct.

She appears to be Caucasian with brown eyes. In the photo, the woman also looks gaunt and is wearing a straw-colored wig.

Anyone who can identify her is urged contact the police department via Facebook or call (580) 242.7000. The case number is 2021-3853.

Enid is four and a half hours north of Dallas.

