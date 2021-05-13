DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW) — A 16-year-old is in custody, charged with capital murder in connection to the slaying of Camran Kashawn Collier, 19.
Collier was fatally wounded in the driver's seat of his Honda Accord on April 22, 2021 in the 1100 block of Westlake Drive.
Police identified the juvenile as a suspect early on in the case, but the suspect was already in hiding. The juvenile suspect had an extensive juvenile criminal record and was previously been fitted with an electronic leg monitoring device. But he had removed that device in early April hindering efforts by Dallas County Juvenile Probation to monitor his whereabouts.
For the last two weeks, DeSoto police were actively searching for the teen suspect and sharing important information with neighboring police departments. On Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021, Dallas Police officers found him (armed with a handgun) in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.