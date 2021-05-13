FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Fort Worth-based American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have suspended flights to Israel amid rising violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv.
American Airlines canceled its daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday and offered to put passengers on flights at later dates, according to an airline spokesman.
This month there were approximately seven flights a day scheduled from the U.S. to Tel Aviv.
United Airlines canceled flights from Chicago, Newark and San Francisco through Saturday. A spokeswoman said United will let customers booked on Tel Aviv flights through May 25 change their itineraries without paying a higher fare.
Delta canceled flights from New York to Tel Aviv through Thursday.
Company representatives said the airlines were monitoring the situation for when they might resume the flights.
