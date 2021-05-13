ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers on Thursday announced the death of one of their beloved fans who was part of the team’s family for over 30 years.

Shirley Kost, 82, who was dubbed the “Cookie Lady,” died early Thursday. The team said she would bake cookies for the players and staff at the ballpark and training camps in Florida and Arizona.

Today, we mourn the loss of our beloved Cookie Lady, Shirley Kost, and extend our deepest sympathies to the Kost family. pic.twitter.com/N4Bxsi8E67 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 13, 2021

The team released a statement on her passing:

“The Texas Rangers mourn the passing of a longtime loyal and very passionate fan today. Shirley Kost has been a part of the Rangers’ family for over 30 years. Shirley was affectionately known as the ‘Cookie Lady’ as she tirelessly baked and brought thousands of cookies to Rangers players, staff, and broadcasters over the years.” “Shirley and her husband Cal, who has worked for many years as a ballpark seasonal employee, have been annual visitors to Rangers spring training camps in Florida and Arizona. It has always been a welcome sight for players and coaches to see the Kosts each year on the back fields in spring training, and it was just not the same without them being there in 2021.” “We won’t soon forget Shirley’s unwavering support and enthusiasm for the team and its players and coaches over so many seasons. This is a very sad day. “The Rangers send their thoughts and prayers to Cal and the entire Kost family at this very difficult time.”

The team plans to remember her with a moment of silence before Monday night’s game at Globe Life Field.