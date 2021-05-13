NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:CR 604, DFW News, dps, johnson county, suspect arrested

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one person is in custody following a chase in Johnson County near Alvarado on Thursday, May 13.

Chase ends in Johnson County (Chopper 11).

The scene was along the southbound I-35W service road near County Road 604 close to Alvarado shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Alvarado Police were on the scene, too.

Chase ends in Johnson County (Chopper 11).

Officers with guns drawn were focused on a red Dodge Neon on the side of the service road.

The road was shut down in both directions during the incident.

Chase ends in Johnson County (Chopper 11).

Chopper 11 was on the scene as a person in the passenger seat came out of the car and was taken into custody.

Another person taken from that red sedan was rushed away in an Alvarado Police SUV and later put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Alvarado Police SUV (Chopper 11)

Chopper 11 also got a shot of a DPS trooper’s SUV with multiple bullet holes in the windshield, but DPS has not confirmed how they got there.

DPS SUV with bullet holes in windshield (Chopper 11).

A DPS spokesman is aware of the incident and said he is working on providing more details.

More to come.

CBSDFW.com Staff