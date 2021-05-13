JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one person is in custody following a chase in Johnson County near Alvarado on Thursday, May 13.

The scene was along the southbound I-35W service road near County Road 604 close to Alvarado shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Alvarado Police were on the scene, too.

Officers with guns drawn were focused on a red Dodge Neon on the side of the service road.

The road was shut down in both directions during the incident.

Chopper 11 was on the scene as a person in the passenger seat came out of the car and was taken into custody.

Another person taken from that red sedan was rushed away in an Alvarado Police SUV and later put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Chopper 11 also got a shot of a DPS trooper’s SUV with multiple bullet holes in the windshield, but DPS has not confirmed how they got there.

A DPS spokesman is aware of the incident and said he is working on providing more details.

More to come.